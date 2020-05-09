|
Ralph M. Delaney, Jr.
Of Holiday City in Williamstown, NJ - Age 87, passed away suddenly on May 7, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, he grew up in Williamstown and lived in Somerdale for 50 years before returning to Williamstown in 2005.
Ralph was a US Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of American Legion Post #252, VFW Post #7334, ANU Post #52, Marine Corps League, and the First Marine Division Association. Ralph was also a member of St. Mary's Church/Our Lady of Peace Parish in Williamstown.
Beloved husband of the late Mary Louise Delaney (nee McLane). Devoted father of Monica Delaney-Schlieman (William), Mary Lou Delaney (Robert Flosdorf), Milissa A. Mateer (William), the late Maureen R. Hamer and the late Michael R. Delaney. Loving grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 6. Dear brother of the late Richard M. Delaney.
Due to current restrictions, burial will be held privately. A public service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.
Published in Courier-Post from May 9 to May 10, 2020