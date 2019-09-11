|
Ramadian MacNeill
Haddonfield - Ramadian MacNeill, 53, of Haddonfield passed away suddenly of an aneurysm on Tuesday September 9th, 2019. Dean (Dink) was born in Elmer, NJ on May 12th 1966. He grew up in Glassboro, NJ with his mother Rosalinda and his sister GiGi.
He was a graduate of Glassboro High School in 1984. During his senior year in high school he was an All- South Jersey first team linebacker. A true leader, Dink was the captain of the state champion undefeated football team in 1983.
He lived in Glassboro until he moved to his forever home in Haddonfield with his beloved wife and best friend Crystal in 1996.
Dink worked at South Jersey Gas Company for the last 10 years. He started as a construction supervisor and worked his way up to regional manager of operations. Everyone who worked with him or for him loved him. Even on the stressful days at work Dink never seemed to be in a bad mood, although he was known to say that if things got too bad he was going to go be a greeter at The Home Depot.
His love for his family was unparalleled. He dedicated all his time to his family and especially to his boys Jared (JaJa) and Conner (Conna Mac). Dink brought a quiet calm to every room he entered. Jared in a preschool project said it best….Dink could not be not nice.
A lover of animals his dogs Emily and Bear and his bird Jasper were spoiled beyond belief.
Dink was an amazing father to his two boys, Jared a graduate of Johns Hopkins and Conner a current student and baseball player at Orange Coast Community College in California. You could tell recently how content and settled Dink was knowing how happy his boys were.
Beloved husband of Crystal (Kouser) for 23 years and she is grateful for his willingness to forgive, not judge and unconditionally love her. Loving son of the late Rosalinda MacNeill and brother of the late GiGi MacNeill. Devoted father of Jared (21) and Conner (19). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are many extended family and friends. Rest easy our sweet gentle Dink. We know you died a very happy man, thanks in no small part to your loving family.
Respects can be paid on Thursday September 12th from 9:30 - 11:30 AM. Memorial Services to follow at the Camden County Boathouse, 7050 N Park Dr., Pennsauken Township.
In lieu of flowers donations, in memory of Ramadian MacNeill, may be made to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, County Facilities Complex, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060 or @ https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/168/Animal-Shelter.
Arrangements are under the direction of the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, Williamstown.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at: bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 11, 2019