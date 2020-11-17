Ramon A. Burns
Oaklyn - On November 13, 2020, longtime resident of Oaklyn, NJ. Age 91 years.
Loving husband of 67 years to Catherine M. Burns. Dear father of Ramon A. Burns, Jr. (Sharon) of Oregon, Deborah L. Jenson (Alan) of Medford, NJ and Michael Burns of Oaklyn, NJ. He is also lovingly survived by his grandchildren: Timothy, Stephanie, David, Lindan, Alex, Julie, Elizabeth and P.J. and great grandchildren, Penny and William.
Ramon was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran. He worked for RCA and GE for 37 years, mostly in Camden, NJ. Ramon was a fixture in Oaklyn as a youth sports coach. He coached midget football in the late 1950's and early 1960's. He was a little league baseball coach in the late 1960's and throughout the 1970's. Ramon also started Oaklyn's first Babe Ruth league in the 1980's. Aside from sports, he was also a model train enthusiast.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in the Collingswood Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden. Memorial Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Collingswood Presbyterian Church, 30 Fern Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
.