Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Randy Krassan Obituary
Randy Krassan

Mt. Laurel, NJ - January 31, 2019. Son of Sandy (and the late Bill) Krassan. Brother of Robin (David) Shaffer, Sue (Eric Drake) Hillman and Ira (Michelle) Krassan. Also survived by 5 nieces and a great-nephew. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 beginning 1:30 pm to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, INC.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 2:00 pm. The family will return to the home of Sandy Krassan following services. Contributions can be made to Masonic Charity Foundation, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
