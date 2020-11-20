Raphael B. "Rae" Ross (nee DiGiacomo)
Audubon - Raphael B. "Rae" Ross (nee DiGiacomo, age 86 of Audubon, passed away in the company of her loving sister and friend in Marlton on Thursday November 19, 2020.
Rae was born in Camden and had been a lifelong Audubon Resident. She graduated from St. Rose of Lima Parochial School, Haddon Heights in 1949 and from Camden Catholic High School in 1953. Following graduation, Rae went to work for her dad in the food distribution center known as "Old Dock Street" and moved on, shortly after to the Franklin Institute where she worked for 12 years.
Rae was a "Jersey Girl" as well as a gifted and talented artist. After a few years of miscellaneous jobs, she spent 15 years working in graphic arts. Mrs. Ross held her faith dear and had been a longtime parishioner of Holy Maternity Church in Audubon as well as St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church in Haddon Twp. Rae had modeled her life by the 10 Commandments and firmly believed civil and society laws should exist in harmony. A life spent loving… is a life well spent.
Rae was an avid skier and had been a longtime member of the Skiters Ski Club where she held many club offices and belonged to many committees. She enjoyed skiing all of North America and Europe and had the opportunity to travel to Russia, Paris and the Galapagos Islands.
Rae is the daughter of the late Angelo & his late wife Elizabeth (nee Graber) DiGiacomo. She is the widow of her late husband Robert B. Ross and is survived by her "twin" sister Janet Musielski.
Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to join Rae's family and share their heartfelt stories on Monday morning between 10:00 and 11:00 am at St. Joseph The Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church 901 Hopkins Rd. Haddonfield where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. A graveside farewell ceremony and the witness of love's reunion will follow at 2:30 pm at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. To share a heartfelt story, please visit www.crerancelebration.com
#crerancelebration #heartfelt.