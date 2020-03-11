|
Reverend Raul Terrero
Pensauken - TERRERO-
Reverend Raul, age 73 of Pennsauken on March 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Delta (Rojas). Devoted father of Raul E. Terrero of Pennsauken, and Keila (Modesto) Vargas of Wyncote, PA.. Loving grandfather of Cielo and Isaias. Also survived by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 327 W. Route 70 (Marlton Pike West) Cherry Hill followed by funeral services at 12 p.m. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper-Camden, 2 Cooper Plaza Camden, NJ 08013. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020