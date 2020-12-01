Raymond A. Angleman
Voorhees - Passed away on November 27, 2020. Age 65. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late William and Jean E. (Wheeler) Angleman. He is survived by his step-mother, Benita "Bonnie" Wood and his Bancroft family who loved him well.
Raymond enjoyed music, church, traveling, swimming and outings with his friends.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3rd at 2:15 pm at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, where relatives and friends may visit from 1:30 to 2:15 pm. Burial will be held privately in BG William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name be made to the Highland Park Church of God, 111 Baynes Avenue, Gloucester City 08030 or to Bancroft Judith B. Flickers Residences, 1001 Van Buren Avenue, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Please write in memo: Raymond A. Angleman.
