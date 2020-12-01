1/1
Raymond A. Angleman
{ "" }
Raymond A. Angleman

Voorhees - Passed away on November 27, 2020. Age 65. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late William and Jean E. (Wheeler) Angleman. He is survived by his step-mother, Benita "Bonnie" Wood and his Bancroft family who loved him well.

Raymond enjoyed music, church, traveling, swimming and outings with his friends.

Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3rd at 2:15 pm at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, where relatives and friends may visit from 1:30 to 2:15 pm. Burial will be held privately in BG William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name be made to the Highland Park Church of God, 111 Baynes Avenue, Gloucester City 08030 or to Bancroft Judith B. Flickers Residences, 1001 Van Buren Avenue, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Please write in memo: Raymond A. Angleman.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Raymond A. Angleman. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142



Published in Courier Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
