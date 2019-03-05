Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-429-8545
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
499 Route 70 East
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
499 Route 70 East
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill - Raymond Bastnagel of Cherry Hill, NJ, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was 67. Ray was a wonderful friend to many but, first and foremost, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He leaves behind his heartbroken family: Susan, his wife of nearly 39 years; daughter and son-in-law, Liz and Andrew Nieradka of Cherry Hill; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Julia Bastnagel of Washington, DC; three granddaughters (who were the lights of his life), Aubrey Nieradka, Allie Nieradka, and Grace Bastnagel; three sisters, Paula (Roy) Mason of Annapolis, MD, Peggy Sauter (Ken Hoffman) of Ellicott City, MD, and Maryann Bastnagel of Bethesda, MD. He is also survived by his wife's family, who loved him dearly: Molly (David) Woody of Lexington, VA, Bobbi (Bill) Meier of Winchester, VA, Kathy (Ed) Schulze of Haymarket, VA, and Dick (Karen) Emrey of Lexington, VA, and many nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie and Raymond Bastnagel, and a brother-in-law, Rick Amatucci. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1 pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 499 Route 70 East, Cherry Hill. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ray's memory to one of these charities - Trinity Presbyterian Church's Mission Fund (www.trinpres.org), Catholic Charities (www.catholiccharitiesusa.org), the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org), or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org). Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019
