Services
M L Ford & Sons Funeral Home
4820 Charlotte Hwy
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
(803) 831-1909
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
River Hills Community Church
Lake Wylie, SC
View Map
More Obituaries for Raymond Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond C. Smith Iii


1953 - 2019
Raymond C. Smith Iii Obituary
Raymond C. Smith, III

Charlotte, NC - Raymond C. Smith, III, age 65 of Charlotte, NC, passed away surrounded by his family on August 15, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, previously of Haddon Heights, NJ and Leesburg, VA. He began his career as a police officer in Collingswood, NJ before transitioning into federal law enforcement with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Washington, DC. He was an active member of the Lions Club and his church's choir. Surviving are his wife, Sharon K. Smith (nee Frisk), daughter Alexis Berry (Jay), daughter Ashley Poirot-Smith (Vincent), mother Audrey Smith, sister Barbara Smith (Keith), stepchildren Amy Holman (Matt) and Brian Pleasant, and three grandchildren. A service of Memory and Love will be offered Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the River Hills Community Church of Lake Wylie, SC. Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 18, 2019
