Raymond D. Geary
Clementon - On November 7, 2020, Raymond, age 80. Survived by children Raymond D. Geary, Jr. of Mt. Holly, Robin Geary of Clementon, and Russell (Julie) Geary of Lindenwold; 1 grandson Raymond "Doug" (Janine) Geary, III; 2 brothers Daniel (Mary) Geary and Michael (Janice) Geary; and 2 nieces Kelli Geary and Traci Wolf. Raymond worked for Certainteed in Berlin, and retired from Oce in Mt. Laurel. He was an Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop #121 in Lindenwold. He also enjoyed bowling and was an avid fisherman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Friday evening 7-8 pm at ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Boys Scouts of America - Garden State Council, 693 Rancocas Mt. Holly Rd., Westampton, NJ 08060. Share memories and condolences at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
