Raymond D. Lista, Sr.



Tarpon Springs, FL - Raymond D. Lista, Sr., 83, of Tarpon Springs, FL, and formerly of Oaklyn, NJ, passed away on July 6, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Lista, as well as his three children, Ray Lista (Kristen), Anne Marie Lista, and Jean Santamaria (Paul). He is "GranPop" to Dustin, Devin, Kristin, Nicholas, Emily-Rose, Ethan, Caroline and Alexandra. Ray will also be missed by his siblings, Gene Lista, Ed Plankenhorn, and Chris Lista. Predeceased by his parents, Ray and Julie and sister Judy.



Ray was born in Philadelphia, PA and attended W.C.H.S. He was a Sgt in the USMC and retired from PECO after 33 years. Ray was a life member of Marine Corp League, Disabled Veterans and American Legion. He also was a former Oaklyn Councilman and continued to play an active role in Florida. He spent many happy and rewarding years as a football coach in So. Jersey and Florida with youth, HS, & semi-pro teams.



Ray will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle and friend. He had a zest for life, a twinkle in his eyes and always a song in his heart.



Memorial Services with Military Honors and Celebration of Life will be at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store