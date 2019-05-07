|
Raymond E. Belko
Blackwood - On May 4, 2019, age 64, of Blackwood, NJ. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen A. (nee Peelman) and loving father of Laura Belko, Brigid (Richard) Gorton, Rudy (Amanda) Belko and Maureen Belko. He is also survived by one grandson Connor Grant Belko; his parents Raymond P. and Kathleen M. Belko; 5 brothers Tim (Lynn), Brian, John (Connie), Stephen (Melanie) and Michael (Jennifer); 3 sisters Kati (C.J.), Anne (Mark) and Mary (Jim); and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Ray was a graduate of Rutgers University and served as a civil engineer for his entire career. He was also a US Army veteran serving with the Army Corps of Engineers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday morning from 9:00-11:00 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish - St. Agnes Church 701 Little Gloucester Rd. Blackwood, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in church. Interment will be private. The family respectfully requests NO FLOWERS. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's memory may be made to Jefferson Health in support of Prostate Cancer Research. Donations may be mailed to Office of Institutional Advancement, Jefferson, 125 S. 9th St. Suite 600 Philadelphia, PA 19107.( Please note in memory of Raymond E. Belko).
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019