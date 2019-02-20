Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
Clementon - On February 19, 2019 of Clementon, NJ. Age 81 years. Beloved husband of Rita T. (nee Marchesano) of 57 years. Loving son of the late Thomas & Grace Brown. Dear brother of the late Thomas, Clara, Billy, Shirley and Bobby. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Ray was a US Army Veteran and worked as the CEO of Reynolds Aluminum in Chester, PA for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday afternoon 4:00PM-5:00PM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral service 5:00PM. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers contributions to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For additional information or to email lasting condolences;COSTANTINOFH.COM.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019
