Raymond E. DiClaudio, Sr.
Glassboro - Raymond E. DiClaudio, Sr. of Glassboro, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was aged 97 years.
Legacy
Born in Teramo, Italy; Ray came to the United States as a young boy. He served in the United States Navy during World War II as an Aviation Machinists Mate, First Class and earned the Good Conduct Medal, the American Theatre Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with 2 stars and the Victory Ribbon. Following his service time, Ray worked as a wire man for RCA in Camden for more than 40 years.
Away from his work, Ray enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, golfing and was known for his cooking; especially his cheese steaks and Sausage and Peppers. Everyone who knew Ray will miss his outgoing personality. He was loved by many.
Family
He is the beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Myers) ; devoted father Raymond (Bella) DeClaudio, Jr., Dennis (Susan)DiClaudio, Robert (Melissa) DiClaudio and Michael DiClaudio; loving brother of Elda (Vince) Lobascio, Anita (Anthony) DeFino and the late Esther Pagnoncelli, Umberto and Ralph DiCladio; grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 15.Ray is predeceased by his first wife Eleanor C. (nee Rough) DiClaudio.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation 6:30 to 9 PM on Thursday and 8:30-9:45 AM on Friday in the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME,, 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell (Washington Twp.). Ray's Funeral Mass will follow on Friday at 11 AM in St. Rose of Lima R. C. Church, 300 E. Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019