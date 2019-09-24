Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
(856) 270-6409
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R. C. Church
300 E. Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
Raymond E. DiClaudio Sr.


1922 - 2019
Raymond E. DiClaudio Sr. Obituary
Raymond E. DiClaudio, Sr.

Glassboro - Raymond E. DiClaudio, Sr. of Glassboro, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was aged 97 years.

Legacy

Born in Teramo, Italy; Ray came to the United States as a young boy. He served in the United States Navy during World War II as an Aviation Machinists Mate, First Class and earned the Good Conduct Medal, the American Theatre Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with 2 stars and the Victory Ribbon. Following his service time, Ray worked as a wire man for RCA in Camden for more than 40 years.

Away from his work, Ray enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, golfing and was known for his cooking; especially his cheese steaks and Sausage and Peppers. Everyone who knew Ray will miss his outgoing personality. He was loved by many.

Family

He is the beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Myers) ; devoted father Raymond (Bella) DeClaudio, Jr., Dennis (Susan)DiClaudio, Robert (Melissa) DiClaudio and Michael DiClaudio; loving brother of Elda (Vince) Lobascio, Anita (Anthony) DeFino and the late Esther Pagnoncelli, Umberto and Ralph DiCladio; grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 15.Ray is predeceased by his first wife Eleanor C. (nee Rough) DiClaudio.

Farewell Tribute

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation 6:30 to 9 PM on Thursday and 8:30-9:45 AM on Friday in the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME,, 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell (Washington Twp.). Ray's Funeral Mass will follow on Friday at 11 AM in St. Rose of Lima R. C. Church, 300 E. Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.

Love. Honor. Remember. ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
