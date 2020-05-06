Services
Raymond F. Neill Jr. Obituary
Raymond F. Neill, Jr.

Ocean City - Raymond F. Neill Jr. "Ray", age 89, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Friday May 1, 2020. Beloved husband of 67 years to Dolores Neill (nee O'Brien). Loving father of Raymond F. Neill III, Jaqueline Neill Sellers (Thomas), Richard Neill (Virginia), Suzanne Neill. Proud grandfather of Kelley Ann Coady (Evan), Michael T. Sellers, Ryan J. Sellers, Victoria E. Neill, and Richard R. Neill and great grandfather of Jameson E. Coady. Brother of Richard D. Neill Sr. (Barbara) and Brother-in-Law of Rev. William O'Brien. Uncle of Richard D. Neill Jr. and Robert E. Neill.

There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020
