Raymond F. Smurlo
Pennsauken - age 89 years, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Rendak). Devoted father of Marie Esimio (Antonio) and Stephen Smurlo (Theresa A.). Loving grandfather of Michael Esimio and Jacob and Addison Smurlo.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Monday from 7-9 PM and Tuesday from 8:30-9:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 AM at the Church of St. Peter, 43 W. Maple Ave in Merchantville. Committal services will take place privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests mass intentions at St. Peter Church in his name. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 14, 2019