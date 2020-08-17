1/1
Raymond F. Zarzecki
Raymond F. Zarzecki

Deptford - Raymond F. Zarzecki, of Deptford, NJ, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Devoted husband of 53 years to the late Ethel Zarzecki (nee Trussell). Beloved father of Raeann Dolan of Deptford, NJ, Randall Zarzecki (Joy) of Woodbury, NJ, and the late Raymond G. Zarzecki. Proud grandfather of Kimberly Webster (Chuck), Christine Schiazza, Lynda Schiazza, Toniann Schiazza, Eli Schiazza, the late Raymond G. Zarzecki, Jr., the late Thomas Zarzecki, and the late Stanley Zarzecki. Loving great-grandfather of ten and great-great grandfather of seven. Dear brother of the late Anthony Zarzecki. Treasured uncle of Deborah Zarzecki of Philadelphia, PA and Jay Zarzecki of Stoughton, MA.

Raymond was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1928. He worked for many years as a truck driver and was a proud member of Teamsters Local #628, where he served multiple terms as recording secretary. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. Raymond was an avid Phillies fan. He attained fourth degree in the Knights of Columbus, where he loved volunteering.

Viewing will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:15 AM to 10:15 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM at Infant Jesus Parish / St. John Vianney Church, 2901 Good Intent Road, Deptford, NJ 08096. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, Raymond's family requests donations in his memory to St. John Vianney Church, c/o Infant Jesus Parish, 334 Beech Avenue, Woodbury Heights, NJ 08097. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com






Published in Courier Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
