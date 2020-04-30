|
Raymond G. Schnapp
Glendora - Raymond G. Schnapp of Glendora NJ died peacefully on Tuesday April 28 at the age of 90. Survived by his loving wife Marjorie (Weibel), eight children, Carol Fitzgerald (Bruce), Mary McGarvey (Fred), James (Eileen), Raymond (Jacqueline), Charles (Kelly), Michael, Margaret (Howard) and Mark (Kimberly). Dear grandfather of 16 and great grandfather of 3. Brother of Arthur. He was a member of Holy Child Parish and worked for Johnson Controls until retirement, honorary member of the Knights of Columbus, member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 322, Gloucester County Amateur Radio Club, South Jersey Radio Club. Ray served in the US Navy from 1950 to 1954 on the USS San Pablo. He was always willing to help anyone. He loved spending time with his family and friends, talking about his time in the Navy, fixing anything that needed fixing, volunteering at the St Teresa's Lawn Festival, being involved with Amateur Radio, camping with Boy Scouts Troop 123 and especially enjoyed the scouts annual trip to Indian Ridge NY. He volunteered on the Battleship New Jersey from the time it was berthed in Camden, helping to restore electronic equipment until he was unable to continue because he had Alzheimer's. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of NJ, a private burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020