Pittsgrove - Raymond Giuseppe Amatrudo, age 60, of Pittsgrove formerly of Pennsauken, NJ left us earlier then expected on February 25, 2019. He is missed most and remembered by his wife Shari, sons Raymond, Jr, and Bryan; his granddaughter Destiny Marie; his brother Gaetano and sister Lisa Amatrudo Ranger Jurek. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; his mother and father-in-law Shirley and Thomas W. Rapacki, Sr., brothers-in-law Thomas Rapacki, Jr. and Thomas Jurek; sisters-in-law Lisa Repacki. Karan Rapacki- Loiselle. Chris Chew-Amatrudo; and dear friend Bradford Meyers. Ray was predeceased by his parents Jean and Raymond Amatrudo, Sr, and infant son Joey Amatrudo. He was a proud member of Local #219 formerly Local #1906 Millwrights. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Wednesday from 12:00 Noon-1:30 PM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Interment Bethel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 4, 2019