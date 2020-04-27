|
Raymond H. Benson, Jr.
Voorhees - Raymond H. Benson, Jr. Age 95 of Voorhees and formerly of Cherry Hill passed away, April 20, 2020. His beloved wife of 63 years, Claire Ann (nee D'Andrea), predeceased him in 2018. He is survived by his sons: Raymond H., III (Kathi), John A. and Curt (Sondra) all of Cherry Hill; two granddaughters, Jacqueline and Nicole, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Lisa.
Mr. Benson was a lifelong area resident and veteran of WWII who proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired from Woodhaven Foods, a wholesale food company, where he worked in sales.
In accordance with present State restrictions, a graveside service was held privately at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203-1767 www.nmcrs.org. Arrangements EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020