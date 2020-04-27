Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond H. Benson Jr.


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond H. Benson Jr. Obituary
Raymond H. Benson, Jr.

Voorhees - Raymond H. Benson, Jr. Age 95 of Voorhees and formerly of Cherry Hill passed away, April 20, 2020. His beloved wife of 63 years, Claire Ann (nee D'Andrea), predeceased him in 2018. He is survived by his sons: Raymond H., III (Kathi), John A. and Curt (Sondra) all of Cherry Hill; two granddaughters, Jacqueline and Nicole, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Lisa.

Mr. Benson was a lifelong area resident and veteran of WWII who proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired from Woodhaven Foods, a wholesale food company, where he worked in sales.

In accordance with present State restrictions, a graveside service was held privately at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203-1767 www.nmcrs.org. Arrangements EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -