|
|
Raymond H. Brinkman, Jr.
Cherry Hill - BRINKMAN, Jr.-
Raymond H., age 89 of Cherry Hill on October 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Audrey (nee Bartunek). Devoted father of Karen (Raymond) Kramkowski of Westfield, Raymond (Heather) Brinkman of Ft. Lupton, CO., Sharon Brinkman of Cherry Hill and James (Jane) Brinkman of Meadowview, VA. Loving grandfather of Edward and Joseph. Dear brother of Dolores Carlson of W. Virginia. Raymond was a Marine Veteran having served in the Korean War.. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 1:00 -2:00 pm at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Rte. 70, Cherry Hill. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019