Raymond H. Fischer
Cape May - 69, of Cape May, passed away on October 24, 2020. Ray graduated from Cherry Hill West High School (1969) and later attended the University of Kentucky. He worked for Commerce Bank as a loan officer and later a similar position with NJ Economic Development Authority in Trenton before retiring. He played bass guitar in many bands in the South Jersey area. He was also a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. Funeral services are private. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.