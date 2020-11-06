1/
Raymond H. Fischer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond H. Fischer

Cape May - 69, of Cape May, passed away on October 24, 2020. Ray graduated from Cherry Hill West High School (1969) and later attended the University of Kentucky. He worked for Commerce Bank as a loan officer and later a similar position with NJ Economic Development Authority in Trenton before retiring. He played bass guitar in many bands in the South Jersey area. He was also a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. Funeral services are private. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spilker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
I am very sorry to hear of Ray´s passing. He was always a pleasure to work with when we did joint NJEDA loans. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Al Bard
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved