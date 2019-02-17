|
|
Raymond H. Lannon
Cinnaminson and formerly Pennsauken - Raymond H. Lannon, age 76, of Cinnaminson, NJ and formerly of Pennsauken, NJ passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Raymond J. and Bertha J. (nee Janice) Lannon in Camden, NJ. Raymond was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School and proudly served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He previously worked as a truck driver for Discount Oil. Raymond loved going to the casino and was happiest when he spent time with his family. Most of all, he will be remembered for always thinking of others and being a kind and generous soul.
Raymond is predeceased by his brother, Robert Lannon.
He is survived by his daughter, Erica Lannon; siblings, Irene Wible and her husband Frank, Joyce Warwick and her husband Frank; James Lannon and his wife Anna, Evelyn Mina and her husband Joseph, Mary Gleeson and her significant other Dave, and Harry Lannon and his wife Lisa; sister in law, Linda Lannon; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on February 18, 2019 from 7pm-9pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109 and on February 19, 2019 from 10am-10:45am at Mary, Queen of All Saints (St. Cecilia's), located at 4824 Camden Ave., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am at the church. Raymond will be laid to rest with Military Honors at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 17, 2019