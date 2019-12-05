|
Raymond J. Goss
Lindenwold - On December 3, 2019, Ray, age 85, beloved husband of Beverly (nee Wagner) Goss. Survived by sons Raymond of Erial, Ronald of Lindenwold, Russell of Erial, Robert of Sicklerville, 3 grandchildren, 2 great granddaughters. Ray was a US Air Force Korean War veteran, was past commander of American Legion Post # 286 Pine Hill and past commander of Camden County American Legion. He was the co-founder of Garden State Horseshoe League (past president), a former member of Linden-Boro Chargers Football, Lindenwold Father and Son Baseball and belonged to La Martinique Bowling League. Ray worked as a Postmaster at Somerdale Post Office and was a member at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday morning 9:30-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 433 Park Ave. Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019