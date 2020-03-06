|
Raymond James Hawthorne Jr.
Hudson, FL - Hawthorne Jr., Raymond James, 67 of Hudson, FL, formerly of Williamstown, NJ passed away on February 19, 2020. Ray is survived by his wife Tamarra Barton of Hudson, FL; his daughter Elaine (Eric) Oleson and grandchildren Annalie and Noah of Berlin, NJ; his son Raymond Hawthorne III of WI; his mother Florence Hawthorne of Somerdale, NJ; sisters Florence (Charles) George of NJ and Elizabeth (Robert) Schenberger of ME. He is also survived by nephews and a niece.
Ray recently retired from the Cherry Hill School System.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Friday March 13, 2020 from 7 - 9 PM at the VFW on 13 East 6th Street, Runnemede, NJ. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Sewell, NJ with his father.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020