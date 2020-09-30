1/
Raymond L. Chatelain
1928 - 2020
Raymond L. Chatelain

Westmont - Ray went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Gloria J. Chatelain. Loving father of Cathy L. Chatelain, Jim E. Chatelain (Frances) and Joan K. Chatelain. Dear grandfather of Paul L. Chatelain and Erin F. Fitzpatrick. Great-grandfather of Isabella Esbensen, Jacob Shaeffer, Evelyn Chatelain, and Emma Fitzpatrick. Dear brother of Eleanor Davis, and many nieces and nephews. Ray was a long time member of the Westmont United Methodist Church, where he recorded the history of the church and held many positions. He worked for RCA in Moorestown and enjoyed working on his computers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:30 to 11 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ, where funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Ray's memory to Westmont UMC, 200 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ 08108. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net




MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
