Raymond "Ray Ray" Lawrence Nyman
Marlton - Raymond "Ray Ray" Lawrence Nyman of Marlton, New Jersey, passed away at the age of 83 on October 15, 2019.
Ray was born in Maple Shade, New Jersey to Hugo and Evelyn (Mathis) Nyman. He joined the Navy in 1956, was stationed with Anti-Submarine Squadron 37 and proudly served for 6 years. Ray married the love of his life and high school sweetheart Barbara right after boot camp. Ray was known for his constant smile, quick wit, compassionate spirit and one liners.
Ray's passion for wood carving and love of wildlife combined to create extraordinary art. He specialized in duck and fish decoys and enjoyed sharing his passions by teaching others.
Ray is survived by his devoted and loving wife Barbara, children Barbara Joanne (Marc) and David (Laila), grandchildren Kristen (James), Marc David (Cortney), Erik, Zach and Alexander, brother Norman (Jane) and many nieces and nephews.
Please join us for a Tribute to Ray on Sunday, October 27th from 12PM to 4PM at the Lighthouse Center for Natural Resource Education 140 Camp Lighthouse Road, Waretown, NJ (http://www.lighthousecenternj.org/). Please check your GPS as the turnoff is easy to miss. Dress casually as the center is in a beautiful wooded area right on the bay with short trails to the waterfront. Ray's family invites you to share a favorite story.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you help to continue Ray's love of giving back by supporting the Lighthouse Center for Natural Resource Education, the Tuckerton Seaport or the Forest Resource Education Center.
To share your memories of Ray, please visit www.givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019