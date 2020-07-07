Raymond M. Danielski
Bordentown - Raymond M. Danielski, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 2nd 2020 with his loving family at his bedside.
He was a loving father, a wonderful pop-pop, a caring friend, and he will be missed by many.
Son of the late Raymond J and Josephine Danielski, he is predeceased by his sister Justine Danielski and his ex-wife Maureen Danielski. He is survived by his children, Ashley Bradley, Brian Danielski and Caitlin Danielski, his grandchildren, Siata Bradley-Siplin, Haven Johnson, McKenzie Rae Johnson, and many loving friends.
A Celebration of Ray's Life will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 11:30 am at the Bordentown Home for Funerals 40 Crosswicks St. Bordentown. Calling hours will begin Saturday morning from 9:30 until the time of service. Burial will follow atSt. Joseph Cemetery and Mausoleum Blackwood NJ.
Arrangements are under the direct care and supervision of Robert L. Pecht, Bordentown Home for Funerals 40 Crosswicks St. Bordentown, NJ 08505. Please go to Ray's Book of memories page at www.Bordentownhomeforfunerals.com
to upload a picture, light a candle, order flowers and a gift from our Sympathy Store or offer condolences to the family.