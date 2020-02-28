|
Raymond P. Belko
On February 27, 2020, age 88, of Blackwood, NJ. He was the beloved husband for 68 yrs. to Kathleen (nee Gibbons) and loving father of 9 children. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday morning from 9-11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Our Lady of Hope Parish - St. Agnes Church Coles Rd. and Little Gloucester Rd. Blackwood, NJ. For complete obituary, please visit allowayfh.com. (Alloway Funeral Home)
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020