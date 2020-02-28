Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Belko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond P. Belko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond P. Belko Obituary
Raymond P. Belko

On February 27, 2020, age 88, of Blackwood, NJ. He was the beloved husband for 68 yrs. to Kathleen (nee Gibbons) and loving father of 9 children. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday morning from 9-11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Our Lady of Hope Parish - St. Agnes Church Coles Rd. and Little Gloucester Rd. Blackwood, NJ. For complete obituary, please visit allowayfh.com. (Alloway Funeral Home)
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -