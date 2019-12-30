|
Raymond Parsons lV
Mantua - Raymond E. Parsons, lV age 55, of West Deptford passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Raymond had been employed with Laborers Union Local 172. He lived most of his life in West Deptford, and was a 1982 graduate of West Deptford High School. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed fishing and landscaping. Raymond is survived by his son, Raymond E. Parsons, V; mother, Suzanne Christen and her husband Frank; father, Raymond E. Parsons, III and his wife Ottilie; sister Dana Gallagher; brothers, Mark and Taran Christen and Michael Parsons; and nieces and nephew, Megan, Brooke and Nicholas. Family and Friends are invited to visit from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 2nd at Smith Funeral Home 47 Main Street Mantua, NJ 08051 where a Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of SJ, 1501 John Tipton Blvd., Pennsauken, NJ 08110 or a . Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019