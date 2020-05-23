|
Raymond R. Brooks
Raymond R. Brooks died on May 19, 2020 at 6:20pm at the age of 86. Raymond, lovingly, known as Sonny to his dearest friends and family, was married to Lois Brooks for 33 years. He also had a menagerie of other animals which included his beloved Horse, dogs, and cats. In addition to his wife, Lois, Raymond is survived by his son Sterling Brooks, stepson Craig McLeod, and 6 grandchildren. Raymond leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Arr. by Bagwell Funeral Home, Penns Grove, NJ.www.bagwellfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from May 23 to May 24, 2020