Raymond Scott
Knoxville, TN - Raymond Anthony Scott was born January 19, 1954 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the parents of Anthony and Ruth Scott. He passed away on October 21, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee at the age of 65.
Raymond was a highly-respected nuclear engineer for over 40 years, serving nuclear power plants nationwide. He enjoyed hands-on activities with his children, donating to charities, spending time with his puppy Lucy and was a Christian man of God.
Raymond is survived by his mother Ruth L Scott Tyas, son Brandon A Scott, daughter Amanda V Gingold, son-in-law Alexander R Gingold, brother Steven A Scott, sister-in-law Sallyann Scott and nephews Daniel, Matthew and Douglas Scott.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday October 28, 2019 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey at Colestown Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society in Raymond's memory.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019