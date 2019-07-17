Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Atco - Raymond V. Pasold age 57 of Atco, NJ passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Ray is survived by his wife Joanne (nee Escheman) and his sons, William Pasold (Autumn) and Anthony both of Atco. Ray is also survived by his mother in law, Betty Escheman. Ray will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, coach and friend. His viewing will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm and again Friday morning, 8:30am to 9:30am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am at the Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses would be appreciated.
Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019
