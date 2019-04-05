Services
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
(856) 589-6308
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
Pitman, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Contarino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Vincent Contarino Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Vincent Contarino Jr. Obituary
Raymond Vincent Contarino, Jr.

Newfield - Raymond Vincent Contarino, Jr.,age 59, died on April 3, 2019. Ray lived in Newfield for 33 years. He worked for Gill's Landscaping and was a fireman for Highland Fire Company.

Survived by his wife of 28 years Monica (nee Devereaux), children Larissa and Raymond III, and his sister Kathleen Casmer. He is predeceased by his sister Donna Casmer

Friends may greet the family from 6pm-8pm on Sunday, and 9am - 10am on Monday at the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave., Pitman 08071. Mass of Christian burial at 10:30am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Pitman. Interment in Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelley Funeral Home
Download Now