Raymond Vincent Contarino, Jr.
Newfield - Raymond Vincent Contarino, Jr.,age 59, died on April 3, 2019. Ray lived in Newfield for 33 years. He worked for Gill's Landscaping and was a fireman for Highland Fire Company.
Survived by his wife of 28 years Monica (nee Devereaux), children Larissa and Raymond III, and his sister Kathleen Casmer. He is predeceased by his sister Donna Casmer
Friends may greet the family from 6pm-8pm on Sunday, and 9am - 10am on Monday at the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave., Pitman 08071. Mass of Christian burial at 10:30am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Pitman. Interment in Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 5, 2019