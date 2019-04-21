|
Raymond W. Garrison, Jr.
Greer, SC - Raymond W. Garrison Jr., 74, from Greer, SC passed away on Monday April 1, 2019 surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.
He was born in Camden, NJ, attended Woodrow Wilson High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Korea. He will be buried at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ on May 4, 2019 at noon.
Raymond is survived by his wife Maria, son Raymond, stepchildren, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donations can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 21, 2019