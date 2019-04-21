Services
Cremation Society Of South Carolina
328 Dupont Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 233-7334
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond W. Garrison Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond W. Garrison Jr. Obituary
Raymond W. Garrison, Jr.

Greer, SC - Raymond W. Garrison Jr., 74, from Greer, SC passed away on Monday April 1, 2019 surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.

He was born in Camden, NJ, attended Woodrow Wilson High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Korea. He will be buried at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ on May 4, 2019 at noon.

Raymond is survived by his wife Maria, son Raymond, stepchildren, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donations can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of South Carolina
Download Now