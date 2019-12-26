|
Raymond W. Johnston, Sr.
Burlington - Raymond W. Johnston, Sr., of Burlington, NJ, formerly of Cinnaminson, NJ, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019. Born in Camden, NJ to the late Joseph and Emma Johnston, he was 97 years old.
Raymond was the beloved husband of the late Marie A. Johnston (nee Capoccetta). Cherished father of Raymond, Jr. (Debra), Paul (Sherry), Karen Lawrence (Kevin), and Lori Winiarczyk (John). Loving grandfather of Wesley, Kathryn, Kimberly, Michelle, Brian, and Rachel. Great grandfather of Cooper, Rose, and Grace. Dear brother of the late Norbert Johnston.
Raymond was a Corporal in the United States Army 11th Armored Division during WWII. He bravely fought in the Battle of the Bulge - Ardennes Campaign-Rhineland Campaign-Central Europe Campaign. He earned a number of medals, including 3 bronze stars. He was a graduate of Drexel Institute of Technology, and had a lengthy career as a Mechanical Engineer.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, December 31st, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 N., from 8:30 - 9:30 am. A prayer service will begin at 9:30 am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's memory may be made to the Masonic Village at Burlington, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019