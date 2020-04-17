|
|
Raymond Wielhouwer
Bordentown - Raymond Wielhouwer, passed away peacefully on Monday April 13 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Paterson NJ, Ray resident in Pompton Lakes, Pequannock and Marlton before moving to Bordentown in 2012.
An avid music and Drum Corp fan, he would never miss the opportunity to watch his two favorite Bands compete; The Hawthorne Caballeros Drum and Bugle Corps and the Bordentown Scotties.
Ray's greatest joy in life was being surrounded by his family especially his grandchildren. He was deeply loved and will be forever remembered and missed.
The son of the late Gerard and Bessie Wielhouwer, he is predeceased by his brother, Douglas Wielhouwer, his is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia L. Wielhouwer, his daughters Joelle Wigmore (Timothy), Courtney ( Stephen) Rich, son, Darren Wielhouwer, grandchildren, Stephanie Callahan, Brandon Wigmore,Taylir Wielhouwer, Tabitha Wigmore, Bailey Wielhouwer, Lucas Wielhouwer, Conner Rich,Thomas Wigmore, Aiden Rich, Ryan Wigmore, a greatgrandson Chase Metzcher, his Brother, Paul (Helen) Wielhouwer and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the current pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direct care and supervision of Robert L. Pecht, Bordentown Home for Funerals 40 Crosswicks St. Bordentown, NJ 08505.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020