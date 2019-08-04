|
Raymundo C. Benitez
Cherry Hill - BENITEZ-
Raymundo C., age 71 of Cherry Hill on July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Esguerra). Devoted father of Maria "Mae" (Chris) Mulroy of Cherry Hill and Rosario "Fae" (Andrew) Fell of Dunstable, Massachusetts and pre-deceased daughter Angela. Loving grandfather of Angelica, Tristen, Francesca, Joseph, Aiden, and Liam. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. and Friday 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Light RC Church, 402 N Kings Highway, Cherry Hill followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 4, 2019