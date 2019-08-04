Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
Resources
Raymundo C. Benitez


1948 - 2019
Raymundo C. Benitez Obituary
Raymundo C. Benitez

Cherry Hill - BENITEZ-

Raymundo C., age 71 of Cherry Hill on July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Esguerra). Devoted father of Maria "Mae" (Chris) Mulroy of Cherry Hill and Rosario "Fae" (Andrew) Fell of Dunstable, Massachusetts and pre-deceased daughter Angela. Loving grandfather of Angelica, Tristen, Francesca, Joseph, Aiden, and Liam. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. and Friday 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Light RC Church, 402 N Kings Highway, Cherry Hill followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 4, 2019
