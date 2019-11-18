|
|
Reba J. Wright
Indian Mills - Reba J. Wright (nee Horner), age 98, formerly of Indian Mills, NJ, passed away on November 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harley Woolman (Bill) Wright. Reba was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Smyth, Helen Gant, Margaret Rivers and Hannah Harveson and her grandson Roy T. Wells.
Reba and her four sisters were taken from her parents by the state when she was a very young girl. She was placed in a foster home in Glassboro and later one in Mt. Laurel. At the age of 13 she finally found a loving home with Curlis and Ellen Alloway in Indian Mills. Their married daughter, Martie Weeks had a special fondness for Reba. Martie's children, Ralston and Anna, were close to Reba's age and they became life long friends.
When she was 15, Reba became a member of the Indian Mills United Methodist Church. She could always be found in the kitchen when they had a ham or turkey dinner. At the rummage sale she was the "cake lady." Reba was an active member for over eighty years.
In 1940, Reba married Harley (Bill) Wright and lived the life of a farmer's wife. In the summer she was busy canning tomatoes, making bread and butter pickles and picking, packing and transporting blueberries to Hammonton for distribution. She was always ready to help on the farm with whatever needed to be done. The farm was eventually sold to Raymond and Ronald Abrams (Homestead Farm) but Reba continued to live there until she was ninety.
Reba's branch of the family tree which started with two daughters, grew to include two grandsons, five great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She had a long happy life filled with many friends and dachshunds, especially Duchess! Reba passed away peacefully with her devoted daughter, Carol Wright at her side.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 10-11AM, at the Indian Mills United Methodist Church, 89 Indian Mills Rd., Shamong, NJ. Funeral services will follow at 11AM, at the church.
Interment will be in Park View Cemetery at Historic Medford Village, Medford, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Reba's memory to the Indian Mills United Methodist Church, 89 Indian Mills Rd., Shamong, NJ 08088.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019