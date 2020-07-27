Rebecca Ashley Green
Collingswood - Rebecca Ashley Green, 35, of Collingswood, passed peacefully on Saturday 7/25/20 after a 5 month battle with Stage 4 Breast Cancer.
Daughter of the late Robert A. Green and Elaine Green, and the beloved sister to Rachel Green. She was proceded in death by her Grandfather, Andrew Byrne and Grandmother, Martha Russell; as well as her uncles, Arthur Byrne and Chris Foxhill.
Rebecca was a free spirit who loved nature, animals and music. Her light and love spread to many and is apparent in the love of her close friends and family. In her last moments Rebecca wrote the following message:
"Everyone, I thought I had more time. I had a great life and many experiences that I got to share with so many of you. I wish I could have had time to see each and every one of my friends and family, especially my cousins, who have meant the world to me. I love you all so much. Thank you for the times we have shared, laughed and cried over the years. Go love and live your life, and take chances, as scary as they may be. With all of my love, Rebecca"
Celebration of Life services are being planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Rebecca's name to Rage Against Addiction, P.O. Box 1 Forest Hill, MD 21050, www.rageagainstaddiction.org
or at the Cancer Support Foundation, Inc. 8268 Academy Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043,www.cancersupportfoundation.org