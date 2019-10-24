|
|
Regina A. Gurecki
Pennsauken - (nee Poplawski) age 80 years of Pennsauken since 1968, formerly of Camden, passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2019 to reunite with her beloved husband on their 60th wedding anniversary.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Devoted mother of Anastasia Gurecki, Casandra Dinan (Robert), William Gurecki, Joseph Gurecki II (Tracy) and the late Babette Gurecki. Loving grandmother of William, Lyndsey, Gabrielle, Peter, Regina, Noah, Kristen, Scarlett, Maxwell and Robert. Dear sister in law of Marilyn Poplaski and Thomas Seidel. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Regina was true to her Polish heritage and roots. She loved trips to Florida and spending time at the beach especially LBI and Cape May. Regina enjoyed crocheting and made blankets for all of her children and grandchildren. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren and taking care of her husband. He was her entire world.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM and Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 8:15-9:15 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 AM at the Catholic Church of St. Joseph, 1010 Liberty Street in Camden. Entombment will follow at the Camden County Veterans Cemetery in Camden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Eves Drive Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019