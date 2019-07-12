|
|
Regina (Jean) C. Majdowski
C.M.C.H., NJ - On July 9, our beloved mother Jean (nee Gregory) passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friend. She was born in Philadelphia, grew up in Lindenwold, eventually settling in Wildwood Crest. Jean was a tireless worker and had many jobs starting as a young teen. She always worked to make sure that her children and siblings had everything they needed and more. At the age of 51, Jean's husband became disabled and on her own, she started her very successful business LouverDrapes by Jean. She was named Business Woman of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce. She worked for 26 years before retiring at the age of 77. Jean was a woman of grace, wit, wisdom and style, and impressed all who knew her. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Wilson of Laurel Springs, Kimberly Wester of Cliffwood Beach, her brother, Joseph Gregory of Clementon, Son-in-law Gary Probst Sr. of Philadelphia, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. Also survived by best friend Mary Nastasi and countless nieces, nephews and friends. All of whom adored her. She was predeceased in life by her husband Edward Majdowski and daughter Susan Probst. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday evening from 5pm-7pm. A service and remembrances will be held at 7:15pm. And again Tuesday morning from 9am-10am at the: Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning 11am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence Campus, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be given in her name to . Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 12, 2019