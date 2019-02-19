|
Regina C. Myers
Atco, NJ - Regina C. Myers (nee Carbin), age 87, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Friday February 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of 70 years to Thomas A. Myers. Loving mother of Jeanne (Pat) Jones, Bette (the late Wayne) Furdyna, Kathleen (Gary) Marshall, Buddy (Sissy) Myers, Patricia (Darren) Forry, Kelly (Keith) Luers, and the late Baby Girl Myers. Proud grandmother of 17, great-grandmother of 19, and great-great grandmother of 3. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her sister Kit Sadoff, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Regina was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a longtime resident of Sicklerville, NJ, before moving to Atco 20 years ago. She was a parishioner of Christ the Redeemer Parish - Assumption Church. She loved music and dancing, especially with her husband. The matriarch of her family, she will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
A viewing will be held on Thursday February 21, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and again on Friday February 22, 2019 from 11:15 am to 12:15 pm at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at Christ the Redeemer Parish - Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019