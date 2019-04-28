|
|
Regina Hiester
Atco - Regina I. Hiester on April 25, of Atco, age 81. Predeceased by her loving husband Donald, with whom she was married for 55 years. She is survived by her devoted children Sister Bernadette Mary Hiester IHM (AKA Barbara) of Malvern PA, Donna Plizak (Chris) of Somerdale, Joseph Hiester (Janet) of Atco, Donald Hiester (Ashlee) of Cedarbrook, and Regina Hiester of Atco. She is also survived by her beloved siblings Patricia Sell, Jacqueline Markel, Catherine Czekalski, and Anne Harbold, and predeceased by Mary Brandau. Also survived by her 10 treasured grandchildren Ramon, Joe, Maria, Rachel, Natalie, Stephanie, Ashley, Samantha, Aidan and Grace, and three cherished great-grandchildren Charles, Aria Rae, and Angelina Maria. Regina loved her family, ballroom dancing, and her artwork. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 7PM to 9 PM at Danks-Hinski Funeral Home at 125 North White Horse Pike, Lindenwold NJ, 08021. A second viewing will follow on Friday, May 3 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, also at Danks-Hinski. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM at Assumption Church, Christ the Redeemer Parish at 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr. Atco, NJ 08004. Interment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 300 W. White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ 08009. Condolences may be shared at www.dankshinskifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 28, 2019