Regina M. Wessner (nee Del Soldo), of Southampton, passed away suddenly on November 23, 2019. She was 73 years old.

Regina was the beloved wife of Philip J. Wessner Jr. for 51 years. Loving mother of Philip J. Wessner III (Rennie) and Michael D. Wessner (Pamela). Cherished Me-Mom of Ava, Xander, Jack, and Ian. Dear sister of Dianna Wessner (the late Kurt). Sister-in-law of Christine McKeone (Joseph) and Jan Barnes (Vince Moffa). Adoring aunt of Krista, Kurt Jr., Christopher, Jessica, Nicole, and Vanessa. Regina is also survived by many other extended family members and friends who will miss her tremendously.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main St., on Tuesday morning, November 26th, from 9 - 10:30 am. Her funeral Mass will follow at 11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 E. Main St., Maple Shade. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Regina's memory may be made to , . To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
