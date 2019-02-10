|
Regina P. Huber
- - Born January 18, 1919 passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband Walter J. She is survived by sons Walter (Anne), Michael, Robert (Kathleen), and daughters Marianne Hulme (William) and Margaret Gaughan (James). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and their spouses, 19 great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. During her many years residing in Palmyra, New Jersey she was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and taught for many years in the Delran school system. After retiring she was an avid traveler and follower of her grandchildren's many activities. In recent years, she was a resident of Brandywine at Moorestown Estates where she had been an active member of the Silvertones and regular Pinochle participant.
Friends and family may visit Wednesday February 13, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Fourth St. and Linden Ave. Riverton, NJ, 08077. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Internment at Lakeview Cemetery, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Sacred Heart Church, 304 4th Street, Riverton, NJ 08077.
Condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 10, 2019