Regina Press
Voorhees, NJ - March 16, 2019, of Lions Gate. Wife of the late Sidney Press. Mother of Dr. Howard (Dr. Kandie) Press and Eileen (David) Wolf. Grandmother of Jeffrey (Whitney) Press, Aaron Wolf, Rachel (Eric) Sapperstein and Lauren (Max) Ojserkis. Great grandmother of Eliana and Rory Sapperstein. Sister of Arnold (Ann) Markowitz. Regina "Renee" was a dedicated elementary school teacher who devoted a lifetime to education. She continued to volunteer in Deptford Twp. Schools following her retirement, during which time she developed a Character Education / Holocaust curriculum for which she was recognized by the state. Renee was honored to go to Poland as part of the "March of the Living" with the Holocaust Education Commission. She will be remembered and loved by many family members, fellow teachers, students and friends. Her motto, "Caring makes a difference" will be her legacy. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 12:30 pm to
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Eileen & David Wolf. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the , or the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, www.ushmm.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019