Port Richey, FL - Regina Razey Klimp, 93, of Port Richey, FL, passed away on May 15, 2019. Having been raised in Dushore, PA, she obtained her Bachelor's degree in Music Education at Mansfield University and completed her graduate degree at University of Michigan. Over her career, she predominantly taught elementary school music in Moorestown, NJ and actively participated in church choirs and choral groups, even well after her retirement and subsequent relocation to Spring Hill, FL in 1991. She has instructed and inspired a great number of children and adults over many years in the musical arts to include piano lessons and directed both formal and casual vocal groups, including the creation of an immensely popular sing-a-long group of fellow residents in Port Richey, during her final years of life. A woman of great determination and generous-giving to others, she is survived by her four loving children, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and will be missed by many. All arrangements are private. Florida Hills Memorial Gardens.
Published in Courier-Post on May 23, 2019
