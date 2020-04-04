|
|
Renabel Henning
Brooklawn - Renabel Henning, age 95 of Brooklawn, died at Atrium Post-Acute Care of Princeton on Friday April 3, 2020. In keeping with Coronavirus protocols, funeral services were private, immediate family only. Interment at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr.
Born in Connecticut in 1924, Renabel grew up in the Fairview section of Camden, one of six sharp children. In 1945, at the end of World War II, Renabel married William (Bill) Henning, a U.S. Navy Vet and Gloucester City printer. They lived above Bill's print shop (E.K. Jenkins) in Gloucester City - Bill doing the printing downstairs while Renabel took care of the girls and kept the books for the business upstairs. In 1956, Renabel and Bill built their dream home in Audubon on Cedarcroft Ave, raising their two daughters Bel and Sandy there. After retirement, they resided in several other south jersey locations including Mt. Ephraim Senior Housing.
Renabel and her family line traced back to the Mallory's of Mystic, Ct., a family whose accomplishments are celebrated to this day at Mystic Seaport. As a result of that connection, she became a proud member of the "DAR" (Daughters of the American Revolution). She was also an active member of the American Legion's Ladies Auxiliary.
With all the work associated with operating a small business, Bill and Renabel did still find time for vacations - with the family at the jersey shore and later with cruises to many ports in the Caribbean and in Europe.
Renabel was predeceased in 2006 by her loving husband, Bill. She is survived by her beloved children: Belrena Kelemen and husband Warren of Lambertville and Sandra Peth of Baltimore; loving grandchildren: Kimberly Kelemen, Curtis Kelemen and wife Anne, Erica Peth and fiance Carl Wahl, Douglas Peth and wife Autumne; great grandchildren: Sidney and Robbie Kelemen, Sebastian and Cora Peth and the many nieces and nephews who loved their "Aunt Rene"
Funeral arrangements were made by Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City. To commemorate the "Wonderful Life" of Renabel Henning, please consider offerings of support for your local healthcare workers and first responders. To share a heartfelt memory, please visit www.crerancelebration.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020