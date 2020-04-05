Services
Renabel Henning 95


1924 - 2020
Brooklawn - Renabel Henning died at Atrium Post-Acute Care of Princeton on April 3. In keeping with Coronavirus protocols, funeral services were private, immediate family only, interment at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr.

Born in Connecticut in 1924, Renabel grew up in the Fairview section of Camden, one of six Sharp children. In 1945, at the end of World War II, Renabel married William (Bill) Henning, a U. S. Navy vet and Gloucester City printer. They lived above Bill's printshop (E. K. Jenkins) in Gloucester City - Bill doing the printing downstairs while Renabel took care of the girls and kept the books for the business upstairs. In 1956, Renabel and Bill built their dream home in Audubon on Cedarcroft Avenue, raising their two daughters, Bel and Sandy, there. After retirement, they resided in several other South Jersey locations, including Mt. Ephraim Senior Housing.

Renabel had her family line traced back to the Mallory's of Mystic, Ct., a family whose accomplishments are celebrated to this day at Mystic Seaport. As a result of that connection, she became a proud member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). And she was an active member of the American Legion's Ladies Auxiliary.

With all the work associated with operating a small business, Bill and Renabel did still find time for vacations - with the family at the Jersey Shore and later with cruises to many ports in the Caribbean and in Europe.

Renabel was predeceased in 2006 by her loving husband, Bill. She is survived by her beloved children: Belrena Kelemen and husband Warren of Lambertville, and Sandra Peth of Baltimore; loving grandchildren: Kimberly Kelemen, Curtis Kelemen and wife Anne, Erica Peth and fiancé Carl Wahl, and Douglas Peth and wife Autumne; great grandchildren: Sydney and Robbie Kelemen, Sebastian and Cora Peth; and the many nieces and nephews who loved their "Aunt Rene."

Funeral arrangements were made by Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes, 700 Powell St., Gloucester City. To commemorate the "Wonderful Life" of Renabel Henning, please consider offerings of support for your local health care workers and first responders.

Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
